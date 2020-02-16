VCK demands action against police personnel

The State Government should initiate disciplinary action against those police personnel who were responsible for unleashing violence against protesters who protested peacefully at Washermanpet in Chennai on Friday against CAA, NPR and NRC, Vidutalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said here on Saturday.

“An elderly person died and over 100 were injured after the police used brute force against the peaceful protesters. This has not happened anywhere in the State, though Muslims have been protesting against the CAA, NPR and NRC for over a month,” he said while addressing reporters on the side lines of a meeting held for his workers from the western districts.

He said the VCK would organise a rally, Desam Kapom, in Tiruchi on February 22 against the implementation of the CAA and the move to bring NPR and NRC and wanted all democratic forces to join hands, as the Government of India’s move was “aimed at dividing people on religious line.”

The Chief Minister had announced that the State government would declare the Cauvery Delta region a Protected Special Agricultural Zone, the just-presented Budget was without a formal announcement in this regard.

All the Budget said was the Government would strive to establish the Zone and had expressed its intent to do so. This had caused confusion in the minds of people,

The VCK leader also said that his party would hold a protest against the lynching of a Dalit youth in Chenji, Villupuram district, a few days ago.