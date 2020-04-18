VCK criticises proposed relaxing of lockdown restrictions

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Saturday said that Central and State Government must take full responsibility if India slips into stage 3 — community transmission stage — of COVID-19 due to the proposed relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan criticised the Centre’s and State government’s decision to gradually remove strict restrictions put in place as a part of the lockdown as it could speed up the spread for COVID-19.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said: “From April 20, the Centre has said that certain restrictions will be removed — government offices and toll plazas will function as usual. The State government has said that it will allow manufacturing units to function. This will only lead to people being forced to interact with each other and work closely. There is a chance that it could increase the chance of spread of COVID-19. The State and Centre should take responsibility in such a case.”

He further said that there are not enough beds or ventilators and required number of rapid testing kits have just now arrived.

“The proposed removal of restrictions is being done at the behest of some big corporate companies and to recuse themselves from providing relief to the people,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan also criticised Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s comment asking whether Opposition leaders are doctors when questioned. “The statement is not befitting the responsibility he holds in the State,” he said.