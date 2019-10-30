VCK and PMK urge State Govt to ensure no future borewell deaths

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Pattali Makkal Katchi condoled the unfortunate death of two-year-old Sujith Wilson who fell into an uncovered borewell in Nadukkattupatti in Tiruchi district on Monday.

In a statement, PMK founder Dr. Ramadoss on Tuesday said that the State Government must create awareness about the importance of covering deep borewells across the State.

“The National Disaster Management Authority and Safety Research and Management Institute should jointly develop a technology to safely retrieve those who fall into deep borewells and prevent such deaths in the future,” said Ramadoss. He further said that while the grief of the parents is understandable, the State government should ensure that such deaths don’t happen in the future.

Pointing out that more than 50 children have lost their lives after falling into borewells, VCK chief Thirumavalavan said, “The reason for these deaths is lack of technology, tools and training to bring children stuck inside borewells, out,” he said.

Thirumavalavan said that the State Government should create laws with strict rules and regulations related to drilling borewells.