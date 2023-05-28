ADVERTISEMENT

‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ not a new concept: Governor

May 28, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N. Ravi on Saturday said the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ was not recent, but one that had been a part of India’s cultural heritage for thousands of years.

Speaking during the inauguration of a three-day conference on the topic, organised by Chinmaya Mission at Mamallapuram, he said that when the whole world suffered during the pandemic, India shared vaccines with around 150 countries. That, he said, was the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which means the whole world is one big family.

He also released a special edition of the Bhagavad Gita on the occasion. Swami Mitrananda, spiritual teacher of Chinmaya Chennai, said that around 80 conferences on the topic of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ had been held so far. The phrase, he said, came from the Upanishads, and the Government of India had entrusted civil society with the task of creating a draft policy on the topic.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US