‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ not a new concept: Governor

May 28, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N. Ravi on Saturday said the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ was not recent, but one that had been a part of India’s cultural heritage for thousands of years.

Speaking during the inauguration of a three-day conference on the topic, organised by Chinmaya Mission at Mamallapuram, he said that when the whole world suffered during the pandemic, India shared vaccines with around 150 countries. That, he said, was the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which means the whole world is one big family.

He also released a special edition of the Bhagavad Gita on the occasion. Swami Mitrananda, spiritual teacher of Chinmaya Chennai, said that around 80 conferences on the topic of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ had been held so far. The phrase, he said, came from the Upanishads, and the Government of India had entrusted civil society with the task of creating a draft policy on the topic.

