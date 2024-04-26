ADVERTISEMENT

Vasan slams DMK govt. for not preventing Karnataka’s plan to construct dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu

April 26, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The proposed dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu in Karnataka will render the delta districts of Tamil Nadu into a desert and the ruling DMK has not taken any step to prevent it because of the vote bank politics, Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan said on Friday.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan urged the State government to take proactive steps to avoid water scarcity by ensuring a seamless supply to meet the requirements. He also cautioned that a heat wave was prevailing in the State and the storage had depleted in several reservoirs.

He suggested that the government sink additional borewells to meet the water requirements and create awareness of the judicious use of water in summer. The government should also consider the irrigation needs of farmers.

He also opposed the construction of the Vallalar International Centre at Vadalur in Cuddalore district. “It is not acceptable to construct the centre. For many years, acts of charity like ‘Annadhanam’ had been done at Vadalur. The government should not continue the construction against the will of the devotees,” he said.

