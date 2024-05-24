GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vasan calls for seamless distribution of essentials via PDS outlets

Published - May 24, 2024 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Thursday urged the State government to ensure seamless distribution of essential commodities through the Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets.

In a statement, he said the government should take steps to overcome the bottlenecks in the distribution of essential commodities. Officials should go into complaints about distribution delays. “There have been complaints about the poor quality of commodities and reduction in the quantity supplied. The government should make timely procurement of commodities, keeping in mind the needs of the poor, and ensure that there is no shortfall in the commodities supplied.”

The beneficiaries should not be forced to buy products from the fair price shops other than what were being distributed under various schemes. The government should take steps to prevent illegal sale of goods and redress the grievances of PDS employees, he added.

