Varying shades of ‘green’ crackers

This Deepavali, the only crackers that are legal are those that bear a sticker indicating lower pollution levels. While these crackers are indeed less polluting than regular ones, an investigation by The Hindu reveals that the pollution level among ‘green’ crackers varies.

Various brands of ‘green’ crackers seem to have been able to bring down noise and dust particle levels to varying levels when compared to regular crackers. The ‘green’ crackers themselves are the result of a Supreme Court directive to reduce pollution levels during Deepavali.

The Hindu, along with a team of researchers from EnviTran, a startup of the IIT Madras Incubation Cell, tested two brands of crackers that had the ‘green’ certification — Krishna and Standard. The results, after an hour-and-a-half of bursting both ‘green’ and regular crackers, during which ambient air quality and sound levels were recorded, showed that the former had varying levels of particulate matter. In the case of Krishna, the box had the ‘green’ emblem on it but not the individual cracker packs. This brand emitted more particulate matter than Standard, which had the emblem on the individual packs.

The Krishna brand of ‘green’ crackers recorded a PM10 level of 187.07 micrograms/cubic metre whereas the Standard brand recorded 157.56 micrograms/cubic metre. The noise level too was 99.90 decibels for the first pack and 88.47dB for the second. With regard to PM2.5 levels, the two boxes released 91.33 micrograms/cubic metre and 78.51micrograms/cubic metre respectively

Crackers that were burst during the tests included bullet bombs, small flower pots, small chakra, ‘electric’ crackers and twinklers.

The tests were conducted at the office of the Srinivasa Young Men’s Association in Triplicane. The regular crackers recorded much higher levels of pollution — 201.34 micrograms/cubic metre and 99.03 micrograms/cubic metre. Their noise level too came in at 101.68 dB.

The ambient noise level in the area was recorded 54.50 dB and the PM10 and PM2.5 levels were 55.56 microgram/cubic metre and 37.76 microgram/cubic metre — meaning it was a reasonably clean neighbourhood.

The inference after 10-minute-long monitoring sessions given by R. Krishnaraj, director (operations), EnviTran, were that ‘green’ crackers had less particulate matter when compared to normal crackers.

The CSIR-NEERI had announced that the ‘green’ crackers developed by it would bring down the pollution by 30% compared to regular crackers.

S.M. Shiva Nagendra, professor, Environmental and Water Resources Engineering Division, IIT Madras, said the whole exercise of reducing bursting time and introduction of ‘green’ crackers was aimed at bringing down pollution levels. “Even though Chennai is a coastal city, due to lack of winds during Deepavali, dispersion does not take place, sometimes leading to heavy pollution.

Due to expansion of cities and an increase in population, the number of persons bursting crackers has increased and, correspondingly, pollution too.

Green crackers do not have certain chemicals, which is why colour-emitting crackers are very less this year,” he said.

Ecologist Sultan Ahmed Ismail said that this trend of manufacturers shifting to ‘green’ crackers and people purchasing them was a positive one, which was good for the environment, animals and humans.

The Union government should form a panel and fix a range for PM2.5, PM10, gases emitted and sound produced by such crackers, he added.

(Inputs from R. Srikanth)