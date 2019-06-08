Varsity not to release names of colleges

Anna University officials have said they will not release the names of the 92 colleges that have been asked to reduce their intake in the current academic year.

The university had cited lack of infrastructure and non-compliance with affiliation norms for the reduction.

As many as 300 courses offered in these colleges would not admit students.

The All-India Private College Employees Union, in a complaint to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, has criticised the university Vice-Chancellor M.K. Surappa and Registrar J. Kumar and said withholding names of the 92 institutions amounted to cheating the 1.33 lakh applicants.

Mr. Kumar, however, told reporters that it was purely an administrative decision and that the college administrations had assured the university that the shortcomings would be rectified.