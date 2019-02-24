Varsity council questions high re-evaluation fee

At the academic council meeting of the University of Madras on Saturday, members questioned the high fee for re-evaluation and reappearance.

Several members said students found it difficult to pay thousands of rupees towards re-evaluation. They said a student paid ₹85 per paper for examination. For re-evaluation, the student paid ₹1,000 per paper.

Hanifa Ghosh, principal, Chevalier T. Thomas Elizabeth College, said about 300 good students had failed and were forced to apply for re-evaluation in the college. Re-evaluation results showed a difference of 25 to 30 marks, she said. How could there be such mistakes in evaluation, she asked.

Vice-chancellor P. Duraisamy explained that evaluation was done by college teachers. In every semester, as many as 7.5 lakh answer papers were evaluated by the university and this time, only 17,640 candidates had applied for re-evaluation, he noted. But members maintained that by not releasing re-evaluation results early, students were forced to pay the exam fee for re-appearance. The V-C said he would raise the issue at the next Syndicate meeting.

A few members complained of delay in paying travel allowance to professors who came for evaluation. A separate TA/DA section under the purview of the Controller of Examinations would be set up for speedy disbursal of travel expenses, the V-C said.