Various organisations come together in Chennai in solidarity with those affected by violence in Manipur

It has been a year since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur between the Meitei community and tribal Kuki-Zo minority, which left several people killed, injured and displaced. Various organisations came together in the city on Saturday to emphasise the need to end the violence in Manipur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Christian Women’s Movement along with organisations including Dravidar Kazhagam, Poovulangin Nanbargal, All India Democratic Women’s Association and Neelam Cultural Centre organised various events to express Tamil Nadu’s solidarity with the victims in Manipur.

Members of the ICWM noted that they had been working with Manipur people, particularly the Kuki-Zo community for the past one year and the meeting was a call to condemn the communal violence against Manipur people and urge the State and Central governments to take action to end violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Various speakers noted that there was need to lend voice to the victims in Manipur, address the struggles of the vulnerable groups and bring peace in the land.

Advocate and activist from Dravidar Kazhagam A. Arulmozhi elaborated on Manipur conflicts and the root causes of the violence that had let the small State continue to burn for a year. Charging that the governments remained silent over human rights violations and sexual assault on women, she said people had more responsibility in fighting against the disinformation and conspiracy theories of right wing.

Independent journalists Makepeace Sithlou and Greeshma Kuthar spoke about the ground reality in Manipur that was not largely covered and how people had been turned refugees and displaced to other parts of the country.

An exhibition showing the visuals from violence-wracked Manipur, protests and scenes of struggle captured by journalists was held. Other speakers included P.Suganthi from AIDWA, advocate M.Vetriselvan from Poovulagin Nanbargal, advocate Pa.Pa.Mohan, Jaqueline Jothi, Church of South India and writer-journalist Jeyarani.

A candlelight vigil seeking a political solution and justice for victims of the communal strife and violence was also held.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.