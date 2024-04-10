Vannar community seeks inclusion in SC/ST list

April 10, 2024 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - Chennai

The Vannar community on Tuesday urged the State government to include them in the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes list and also set up a welfare board for them.

Speaking to the media, Devarajan Kannan, a member of Vannar Mahajan Movement, said: “In Kanniyakumari and Sengottai taluk, Vannars come under the Scheduled Castes but in other districts in Tamil Nadu we come under the Most Backward Castes. This has led to a lot of hardships for us including lack of access to education, jobs, and security.”

Stating that this classification has forced them to continue in traditional professions and face discrimination in villages, the association said that the government should also provide them compensation when they could not work during the monsoon season.

Putting forth a list of 13 demands, the association said: “For the disabled people in the community, the government should set up iron shacks and provide iron boxes to continue earning a livelihood. The parties contesting in the election should implement these demands for the benefit of our people and announce it during the election campaign.” (Photo by SRR)