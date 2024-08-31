GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vande Bharat train services from Chennai to Nagercoil launched

Updated - August 31, 2024 08:36 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi with school students aboard the Vande Bharat Express train in Chennai on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat train service from Chennai Egmore to Nagercoil on Saturday through video conferencing.

After inaugurating the service, Mr. Modi said the newly launched service would be helpful for students, farmers and IT professionals and added that the country was moving towards the reaching the goal of Viksit Bharat with the modernization and expansion of Vande Bharat trains in the country. He noted that the additional services of Vande Bharat had given connectivity not only to key cities but also historic towns in the country. The Prime Minister said, “To achieve Viksit Bharat, speedy development of southern States is important. Southern India is the land of immense talent, resources and opportunities.”

The bookings are open for this service which is to start from September 2 between Chennai Egmore and Nagercoil. People who have to travel to some of important business, industrial and tourist hubs will have better link and accessibility with the starting of the Vande Bharat train, according to a press release.

The train (train no 20627) will depart from Chennai Egmore at 5 a.m. and arrive at Nagercoil at 1.50 p.m. via Tambaram, Villupuram, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Kovilpatti and Nagercoil. The train (train no 20628) will subsequently leave from Nagercoil at 2.20 p.m. and return to Chennai at 11 p.m. The Chennai Egmore- Nagercoil train will run for six days, except for Wednesday and the charges are ₹1,760 for AC Chair Car and ₹3,240 for Executive Chair Car.

Governor of Tamil Nadu R. N. Ravi, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L. Murugan, Minister for Transport S. S. Sivasankar, former Governor of Telangana and Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan were present at the event.

