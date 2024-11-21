 />
Vandalur zoo to tap corporate funds for better upkeep of animals

Updated - November 21, 2024 07:49 pm IST

Aravind Kumar B.
A committee set up by the government will explore the possibility for receiving funds for improving the financial position and development of the zoo. File

The government has constituted a Sustainable Zoo Development Committee for better management and development of Arignar Anna Zoological Park.

According to the minutes of the 21st Governing Board Meeting of Zoo Authority of Tamil Nadu held on November 16, 2022, the park director had sent a proposal for constitution of sustainable zoo development committee to explore the possibility for receiving funds from persons/institutions/companies either in India or abroad for improving the financial position for better management and development of the zoo.

The board had approved the proposal and suggested inclusion of the Secretary to Government, Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department as one of the member to get sponsorship from Corporates and Industries for better upkeep of animals housed in the zoo.

The government has now accepted the proposal to constitute the committee. The Forests Secretary would be the chairperson, Industries secretary, head of forest force, chief wildlife warden, CMDA member secretary, Environment Department director, Chengalpattu district collector, Vandalur panchayat president would be the members. Two prominent civil society representatives - Dr. Devaprasath Jeyasekharan and Balakumar Thangavelu - would also be members. The zoo director would be the member secretary, according to a government order.

Published - November 21, 2024 07:45 pm IST


