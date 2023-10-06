HamberMenu
Vandalur zoo worker injured after attack by hippopotamus

October 06, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Geetha Srimathi

A zoo keeper at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), Vandalur, was grievously injured after being attacked by a hippopotamus on Friday.

Kumar A., a 56-year-old worker in the zoo, was ushering the hippos into their cages as some bamboo trees around the moat were being trimmed as part of a routine activity. 

When Mr. Kumar noticed that one of the hippos had suddenly gone out of the cage and was close to him, he panicked and fell down. The female hippo immediately attacked the keeper. A few other workers nearby quickly distracted the animal and pulled Mr. Kumar away.

The injured keeper was rushed to SRM Hospital in Kattankulathur and is said to have suffered injuries in his lower jaw, neck, and thorax. “He [Kumar] was first admitted to the ICU. Around 12.30 p.m. his condition became stable,” said Srinivas R. Reddy, Chief Wildlife Warden and AAZP Director.

