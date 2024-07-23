Vandalur zoo welcomes baby anacondas and jungle cat kittens in July

July proved to be an eventful month at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur. On July 10, a yellow anaconda, one of the world’s largest snake species, gave birth to nine offspring. The following day, another female yellow anaconda delivered 11 more offspring, according to a press release from the zoo. In addition, the jungle cat — a species native to India — welcomed three new kittens, the zoo also said in the release. Vandalur zoo currently houses over 2,200 animals belonging to more than 180 species.

