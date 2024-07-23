GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vandalur zoo welcomes baby anacondas and jungle cat kittens in July

Vandalur zoo currently houses over 2,200 animals belonging to more than 180 species

Published - July 23, 2024 05:57 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The recently born yellow anaconda offspring at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur.

The recently born yellow anaconda offspring at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

July proved to be an eventful month at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur. On July 10, a yellow anaconda, one of the world’s largest snake species, gave birth to nine offspring. The following day, another female yellow anaconda delivered 11 more offspring, according to a press release from the zoo. In addition, the jungle cat — a species native to India — welcomed three new kittens, the zoo also said in the release. Vandalur zoo currently houses over 2,200 animals belonging to more than 180 species.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.