Vandalur zoo to organise summer camp for children from April 12

April 06, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Children will be taught about big cats, herbivores, small carnivores, omnivores and different species of birds and reptiles. The zoo educator will teach participants about butterflies and flora-fauna interaction

The Hindu Bureau

Children studying in Classes five and above will get a chance to spend three days learning about wild animals, their habitat, and the importance of wildlife conservation at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) this summer. 

The AAZP, Vandalur, has announced a three-day Zoo Ambassador summer camp for children in four different batches from April 12 to May 7. In the camp, children will be introduced to the functions and activities of the zoo. Children will be taught about big cats, herbivores, small carnivores, omnivores and different species of birds and reptiles. The zoo educator will teach participants about butterflies and flora-fauna interaction.

Fifty students will be enrolled in a single batch, said AAZP Assistant Director Manikanda Prabhu and added that the camp would comprise both classroom sessions and field visits inside the zoo premise. Participants will be provided with a course kit, which will include a student bag, zoo ambassador cap, writing pad, activity sheets, and a zoo animal book.

Online registration on AAZP’s website is mandatory for participation.

