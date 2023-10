October 01, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

To commemorate Wildlife Week 2023, Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), Vandalur, has announced contests and webinar sessions on wildlife conservation.

Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan will inaugurate the programmes on Monday. Events such as poem writing contest, zoo keepers felicitation, webinar workshop on wild encounter, social media reels-making contest, and best out of waste, will be held from October 2 to 7. Registration on the AAZP’s website is mandatory but free of cost.