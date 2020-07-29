Vandalur Zoo to celebrate International Tiger Day

CHENNAI

29 July 2020 00:25 IST

It will be organising a painting competition, called ‘Paint Your Thought’, and various quiz contests.

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park has been conducting various educational programmes and contests to celebrate International Tiger Day on July 29.

An exclusive live webinar, in which tiger experts will share their experiences about the animals, will be broadcast live on the Arignar Anna Zoological Park YouTube channel from 3.30 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. To register for these contests, visit http://www.aazp.in/wtd/.

Registration is free and the events are open to all age groups. An e-certificate will be provided to participants.

Conservation efforts

Arignar Anna Zoological Park has been a pioneer in the conservation of many animal species.

The zoo currently houses 13 white tigers and 18 Bengal tigers. The zoo has also raised many tiger cubs which were orphaned in the wild or abandoned by their mothers.