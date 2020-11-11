Vandalur zoo reopens today

Arignar Anna Zoological Park will reopen for public from November 11.

According to a release, visitors are encouraged to book their tickets online or through Zoo Mobile App.

Most of the zoo will be open to visitors but closed exhibits, crowding points will remain closed to avoid crowding.

Visitors should undergo body temperature check while entering; provision for foot-operated hand sanitiser and automated sanitizer dispensers has been made at various points. Vehicles entering the zoo shall pass through the disinfectant tyre bath at the entry point. All visitors should compulsorily wear masks, maintain social distancing and avoid touching barricades to minimise spread and contamination.

The zoo was closed on March 17.