ADVERTISEMENT

Vandalur zoo preps for monsoon by desilting ponds, enhancing enclosures

Published - November 26, 2024 10:59 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

In preparation for the upcoming rainfall this monsoon season, the Arignar Anna Zoological Park has desilted and deepened its major percolation ponds. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Three ponds were desilted as part of the pre-monsoon preparations, with the work completed around three weeks ago. Since then, the soil extracted from the ponds has been used to strengthen certain animal enclosures. 

A press release from the zoo said this maintenance work enhances the ponds’ capacity for water storage, ensuring a reliable and consistent water supply for the zoo’s needs during the monsoon. By removing accumulated silt and increasing the depth of the ponds, the zoo can better manage water retention and prevent shortages during heavy rainfall.

Further, the soil extracted from the ponds is being repurposed to improve animal enclosures. Zoo authorities told The Hindu that the sand and fertile soil from the desilted ponds were used to improve eight enclosures that house ungulates, including gaurs and deer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US