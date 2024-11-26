 />

Vandalur zoo preps for monsoon by desilting ponds, enhancing enclosures

Published - November 26, 2024 10:59 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

In preparation for the upcoming rainfall this monsoon season, the Arignar Anna Zoological Park has desilted and deepened its major percolation ponds. 

Three ponds were desilted as part of the pre-monsoon preparations, with the work completed around three weeks ago. Since then, the soil extracted from the ponds has been used to strengthen certain animal enclosures. 

A press release from the zoo said this maintenance work enhances the ponds’ capacity for water storage, ensuring a reliable and consistent water supply for the zoo’s needs during the monsoon. By removing accumulated silt and increasing the depth of the ponds, the zoo can better manage water retention and prevent shortages during heavy rainfall.

Further, the soil extracted from the ponds is being repurposed to improve animal enclosures. Zoo authorities told The Hindu that the sand and fertile soil from the desilted ponds were used to improve eight enclosures that house ungulates, including gaurs and deer.

