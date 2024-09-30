ADVERTISEMENT

Vandalur zoo lines-up events for Wildlife Week 2024

Published - September 30, 2024 07:27 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, is set to host a series of events for Wildlife Week 2024, specifically aimed at students, from October 3 to October 8. The line-up, includes activities such as ‘Best out of Waste’, ‘Shine a Light on Zoo Animals’, drawing and poster-making competitions, and an extempore speech contest. Additionally, the zoo will honour outstanding animal-keepers during a special felicitation ceremony. These events are designed to raise awareness about wildlife conservation and inspire young minds to get involved in the initiative. Registration is now open on the zoo’s website at https://aazp.in/wildlifeweek2024/.

