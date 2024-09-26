ADVERTISEMENT

Vandalur zoo holds capacity building workshop for 30 zoo vets from across India

Updated - September 26, 2024 08:40 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur (AAZP) is organising a capacity-building workshop for zoo veterinarians from across the country from September 25 to 27. According to a press release from the zoo, 30 veterinarians from 30 zoos in India are participating in the event being conducted with the funding from Central Zoo Authority (CZA), New Delhi. The theme of the workshop is ‘Advanced Diagnostics, Critical Care and Clinical Procedures in Wildlife Medicine’. 

A .Udhayan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Director, Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) presented the keynote address for the workshop. Ashish Kumar Srivastava, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Director, AAZP welcomed the gathering and presented the inaugural address. Senior officials from CZA, AAZP, and AIWC were present.

