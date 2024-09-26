GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vandalur zoo holds capacity building workshop for 30 zoo vets from across India

Updated - September 26, 2024 08:40 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur (AAZP) is organising a capacity-building workshop for zoo veterinarians from across the country from September 25 to 27. According to a press release from the zoo, 30 veterinarians from 30 zoos in India are participating in the event being conducted with the funding from Central Zoo Authority (CZA), New Delhi. The theme of the workshop is ‘Advanced Diagnostics, Critical Care and Clinical Procedures in Wildlife Medicine’. 

A .Udhayan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Director, Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) presented the keynote address for the workshop. Ashish Kumar Srivastava, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Director, AAZP welcomed the gathering and presented the inaugural address. Senior officials from CZA, AAZP, and AIWC were present.

Published - September 26, 2024 08:39 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.