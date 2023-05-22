ADVERTISEMENT

Vandalur zoo gets two new sloth bears

May 22, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 As the new sloth bears are young, it will take a while before they begin breeding, the AAZP official added. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

A 13-year-old lone sloth bear at Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), Vandalur will now have the company of two young sloth bears from Karnataka that were recently brought to the zoo under an animal exchange program.

As per AAZP authorities, a male sloth bear aged two-and-a-half years and a female aged one-and-a-half years have been acquired from the Mysuru zoo through the Central Zoo Authority of India. In return, the AAZP has given two male and four female ostriches as requested by the Karnataka government. The ostriches have been housed in the zoos at Hampi, Gadag, and Shivamogga. The AAZP now has 15 ostriches.

The new sloth bears are under quarantine for a period of four weeks after which they will be brought to the zoo, said Manikanda Prabhu, Assistant Director, AAZP. A dedicated person will be at the quarantine centre to observe the animals all throughout this period, he said. As the new sloth bears are young, it will take a while before they begin breeding, the AAZP official added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sloth bears (Melursus ursinus) are placed under the ‘vulnerable’ category of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. As per the IUCN, at least 90% of the present sloth bear range occurs in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US