Vandalur zoo gets one more Bengal tiger

A white tiger was sent to Mangaluru zoo as part of animal exchange programme

The Bengal tiger that was received from the biological park in Mangaluru | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A white tiger was sent to Mangaluru zoo as part of animal exchange programme

As part of an animal exchange programme, the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur has received one male Bengal tiger from Mangaluru.

The Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi, had approved the exchange between the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur and Dr. K. Shivarma Karanth Pilicula Biological Park in Mangaluru, Karnataka. Accordingly, both the zoos have carried out the exchange programme between May 1 and 5, according to a release from the zoo director here.

Arignar Anna Zoological Park has sent a female white tiger and a female ostrich along with a team, comprising a veterinarian, a biologist and a uniform staff and received two pairs of wild dogs, one male Bengal tiger, two pairs of checkered keelback snakes and a pair of Whitakers boa.

Both the zoos received the approved animals safely, and the animals were housed in a quarantine unit. After the completion of quarantine and health certification by the veterinarians, the animals will be shifted to their enclosures and exhibited for visitors, the release said.