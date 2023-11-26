ADVERTISEMENT

Vandalur zoo gets a donation of ₹2 crore

November 26, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The funds will be used to construct a rainwater channel in the additional car parking area to prevent flooding during rain and recharge ground water, a release said. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), Vandalur has received a donation of ₹2 crore from CtrlS Datacenters Limited, a Hyderabad-based company.

The company’s managing director, Rajiv Trivedi, and chief information officer Anil Nama on Sunday handed over the donation to Srinivas R. Reddy, Director, AAZP.

“Arignar Anna Zoological Park is a registered society that is qualified to receive funding under the CER/CSR schemes,” the zoo said in a release.

The funds will be used to construct a rainwater channel in the additional car parking area to prevent flooding during rain and recharge ground water, the release added.

