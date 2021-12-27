Vandalur zoo gets 12,000 visitors

CHENNAI

27 December 2021 01:45 IST

Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur received 12,000 visitors on December 25 and 26. The officials had made a host of arrangements to ensure COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, from having additional counters to avoid congestion to allowing visitors entry after temperature checks and issuing tickets online. A special team headed by deputy director inspected the park periodically as well.

