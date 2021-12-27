Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur received 12,000 visitors on December 25 and 26. The officials had made a host of arrangements to ensure COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, from having additional counters to avoid congestion to allowing visitors entry after temperature checks and issuing tickets online. A special team headed by deputy director inspected the park periodically as well.
Vandalur zoo gets 12,000 visitors
Staff Reporter
CHENNAI,
December 27, 2021 01:45 IST
Staff Reporter
CHENNAI,
December 27, 2021 01:45 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Dec 27, 2021 1:47:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/vandalur-zoo-gets-12000-visitors/article38045010.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story