Vandalur zoo employees protest

Special Correspondent June 16, 2022 23:24 IST

A section of employees of Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, staged a protest on Thursday opposing a move to engage them through a service provider.

About 200 persons were working at the zoo on daily wages and were demanding regularisation of services and timescale pay. Officials said that it was decided to engage the same employees through a service provider and this would entitle them to additional benefits, including coverage under pension scheme and Employees State Insurance Corporation. They would receive a "significant" amount on completion of service, the official said.