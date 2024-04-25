Vandalur zoo animals tackle sweltering summer with showers, chilled fruits

April 25, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Chennai

Amidst the stifling heat, animals in Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur (AAZP) are tackling the temperatures with showers and chilled fruits.

Like every summer, the zoo is following customary measures to help the animals beat the heat. Rohini and Pragruthi — the beloved elephants of AAZP — enjoy a refreshing shower in the morning and are allowed to wallow in the pond in the afternoon. Chimpanzees Gowri, Gombe, and their offspring Adithya, also often sit under the water sprinkler in their enclosure to cool themselves down.

As part of a special diet, primates, sloth bears, Himalayan black bears, squirrels, and rhinos are given frozen fruits. Meanwhile, lions and tigers are given frozen meat as summer treats. Their enclosures are sprayed with water to bring the heat down.

To provide relief to birds, the roofs of their enclosures and aviaries are covered with gunny bags, on which water is sprinkled. This helps bring the temperature down to some extent. Water troughs for animals are also being kept filled at all times, zoo authorities said.

AAZP Assistant Director Manikanda Prabhu told The Hindu that measures are being taken to alleviate heat for crocodiles too. In the spots where the tree cover over the crocodile pond is scanty, a temporary coconut thatch roof will be put up. The humidity and temperature of the reptile pond are also measured, he said.