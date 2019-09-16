Vandalur zoo a WAZA member

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur has been recognised as an institutional member in the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA).

According to a release, AAZP had applied to become a member of WAZA, following the approval of its governing board, the Zoo Authority of Tamil Nadu. The membership will provide a special platform to the zoo to attract talent and expertise in wildlife from across the world.

The zoo will now have links to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora and others.