Valluvarkottam gets facelift, to be opened to public by mid-January

Valluvarkottam, one of the city’s iconic monuments, will get a new lease of life and be opened to the public by mid-January.

Located in the heart of the city and spread over 5 acres, the edifice dedicated to ancient Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, is getting a complete structural revamp. The Public Works Department (PWD) has accelerated work to renovate the landmark and add facilities to attract visitors.

Nearly 275 labourers are working daily to renovate the monument at a cost of ₹80 crore. After the facelift, it will have an air-conditioned auditorium that can accommodate nearly 1,600 people on the ground floor. The Kural Manimadam, which has 1,330 verses of the Thirukkural engraved on stones designed to look like pages of a book, on the first floor, is also getting spruced up, with the addition of windows for better ventilation.

Officials said nearly 133 paintings related to Thirukkural verses would be displayed for visual appeal. The monument will have more intricate artworks and Stapathi works on its columns and facade to enhance the architectural elements. Masons who specialise in temple architecture from Kanniyakumari and Nagercoil have been hired for the work. Visitors may also enjoy a 20-minute ‘sound and light show’ at the musical fountain built at the entrance of the monument.

Another air-conditioned seminar hall, equipped with a library comprising about 1,000 books, is also being renovated. With a seating capacity for 100 persons, this hall can be used for Tamil literary meetings, officials said. The terrace leading to the 106-ft stone chariot, which weighs 2,700 tonnes, is also being renovated with ornamental pillars and lighting to provide space for cultural events. The damage to the chariot’s exterior is being repaired and painted.

A multi-level car park to accommodate up to 200 vehicles, children’s play area, and cafeteria are other some of the other facilities being constructed. The PWD plans to add more interactive elements based on Thirukkural and incorporate braille features during the second phase of renovations.

“We are repairing the structural damage in Valluvarkottam and have accelerated work to open it to the public by Thiruvalluvar Day in January. The landmark will have disabled-friendly facilities, such as ramps, at the entrance. Elevators are being installed to enable persons with disabilities to climb to the top of the chariot,” said K.P. Sathyamurthy, Engineer-in-Chief, PWD (buildings).

