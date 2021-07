CHENNAI

06 July 2021 23:59 IST

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan visited Valluvar Kottam on Tuesday and undertook an inspection. The State government will renovate the monument, which had been neglected for 10 years, and will announce a plan soon, Mr. Saminathan said. He was accompanied by MP Dayanidhi Maran.

