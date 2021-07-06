Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan visited Valluvar Kottam on Tuesday and undertook an inspection. The State government will renovate the monument, which had been neglected for 10 years, and will announce a plan soon, Mr. Saminathan said. He was accompanied by MP Dayanidhi Maran.
Valluvar Kottam to be renovated: Minister
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
July 06, 2021 23:59 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
July 06, 2021 23:59 IST
