Valery Khodzhaev appointed Consul General of Russia in Chennai

Valery Khodzhaev has been appointed Consul General of Russia in Chennai, by the order of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. He has worked in various positions in the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow and in Russian diplomatic missions abroad.
