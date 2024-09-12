ADVERTISEMENT

Valery Khodzhaev appointed Consul General of Russia in Chennai

Updated - September 12, 2024 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Valery Khodzhaev

Valery Khodzhaev has been appointed Consul General of Russia in Chennai, by the order of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. He has worked in various positions in the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow and in Russian diplomatic missions abroad.

