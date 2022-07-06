Valasaravakkam police arrest woman for husband’s murder

The woman lodged a false complaint that her husband died of excess drinking

The woman lodged a false complaint that her husband died of excess drinking

The Valasaravakkam police on Wednesday arrested a 36-year-old woman on charge of murdering her husband. The accused, identified as Vijaya, had allegedly murdered her alcoholic husband but tried to pass it off as death due to overdose of liquor. The accused was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

The police said the victim, S. Kumar, 50, who used to regularly pick fights and even assault his wife Vijaya, abused her on Sunday night. In a fit of anger, Vijaya allegedly strangled him to death while he was fast asleep. She then lodged a complaint that Kumar died of overdose of liquor.

The Valasaravakkam police initially registered a case of unnatural death but based on the postmortem report and investigation prima facie found that Vijaya had murdered her husband.