Vaikunta Ekadasi: Thousands have darshan at Sri Parthasarathy Perumal Temple

December 24, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees offering worship at the Sri Parthasarathy Perumal temple in Chennai. | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

Thousands of devotees thronged the Sri Parthasarathy Perumal Temple at Triplicane in Chennai and had darshan on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi.

No special darshan was allowed and passes were issued to those who wanted to witness the Paramapada Vaasal event.

“...Separate queues were formed for those aged over 70 and persons with disabilities. For others, only free darshan was allowed. Throughout the day, over two lakh water bottles were distributed to devotees,” Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu said.

Police personnel were deputed in three shifts and six medical teams were stationed near the temple.

Greater Chennai Corporation workers were continuously cleaning the surroundings, he added.

