Chennai

Vaikunta Ekadasi festival celebrated grandly at Parthasarathy temple

Sri Namperumal attired in ‘Ratnangi’ passing through the Paramapada Vasal on the occasion of Vaikunda Ekadasi festival at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Tamil Nadu

Sri Namperumal attired in ‘Ratnangi’ passing through the Paramapada Vasal on the occasion of Vaikunda Ekadasi festival at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Tamil Nadu   | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

Devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the idol of Sri Parthasarathy through the ‘Swarga Vaasal’ till 10 p.m. on Monday

Thousands of devotees waited in long queues despite the rain to witness the opening of ‘Swarga Vaasal’ as part of the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at the Sri Parthasarathy Perumal Temple in Triplicane on Monday morning.

The main festivity of the ‘Utsavamurthi’ of Sri Parthasarathy Perumal being taken through the ‘Swarna Vaasal’ was held between 4.30 a.m. and 4.40 a.m.

According to officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department, devotees would be allowed to have darshan of the idol of Sri Parthasarathy through the Swarga Vaasal’ till 10 p.m. on Monday.

The HR and CE department has made elaborate arrangements for devotees. LED screens have been placed outside the temple and drinking water and toilet facilities have been additionally provided. Around 1 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple on the occasion.

