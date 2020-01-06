Vaikunta Ekadasi festival celebrated grandly at Parthasarathy temple

Thousands of devotees waited in long queues despite the rain to witness the opening of ‘Swarga Vaasal’ as part of the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at the Sri Parthasarathy Perumal Temple in Triplicane on Monday morning.
The main festivity of the ‘Utsavamurthi’ of Sri Parthasarathy Perumal being taken through the ‘Swarna Vaasal’ was held between 4.30 a.m. and 4.40 a.m.
According to officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department, devotees would be allowed to have darshan of the idol of Sri Parthasarathy through the ‘Swarga Vaasal’ till 10 p.m. on Monday.
The HR and CE department has made elaborate arrangements for devotees. LED screens have been placed outside the temple and drinking water and toilet facilities have been additionally provided. Around 1 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.