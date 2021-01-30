Vaiko slams use of English at selfie spot

CHENNAI

30 January 2021 01:03 IST

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Friday took exception to the use of English at the ‘Namma Chennai’ selfie spot on the Marina, saying it was an insult to Tamil.

The selfie spot had an installation with the word ‘Namma’ in Tamil and ‘Chennai’ in English. “It should not be in Tanglish—a collage of Tamil and English,” he said.

Mr. Vaiko said while the spot was expected to be an important identity of Chennai, the government should not allow corruption of language in the name of changing with times.

“It should not happen in a state where a separate department is functioning for the development of Tamil,” he said and demanded that the installation be in Tamil words.