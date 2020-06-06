Vaiko condoles death of party member T A K Lakshmanan

CHENNAI

06 June 2020 22:20 IST

Marumalarachi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko on Saturday condoled the death of T A K Lakshmanan, who was a member in the party’s political consultative committee.

In a statement, he recalled that Lakshmanan played a key role in development of DMK in Tirunelveli district and had also organised many protests focusing on people’s issues.

“We both have participated in many protests like brothers. Especially in 1977 when Karunanidhi was arrested, we organised a protest and got arrested with many others. We both spent 87 days in Palayamkottai jail,” Mr. Vaiko said.

