Vadivelu to be discharged soon: hospital

CHENNAI

28 December 2021 00:38 IST

Actor Vadivelu, who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on December 23 after testing positive for COVID-19, would be discharged soon. A release issued by Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre on Monday said he was recovering well, and his condition was stable.

The actor had visited the United Kingdom for a film shoot. On his return, he tested positive for the infection and opted for hospital isolation.

