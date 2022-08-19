Vadapalani dacoity: three more arrested, ₹4.5 lakh cash seized

ADVERTISEMENT

The city police has arrested three more persons in connection with the dacoity at a lending firm in Vadapalani and seized ₹4.5 lakh from him.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday afternoon, the gang arrived on bikes and barged into the office of Oceanic Capital, a private finance firm on Mannar Mudali Street, Vadapalani which owned by D. Saravanan, 44, and nine others. The assailants took away ₹7 lakh from the office. Syed Riyaz and Kishore were arrested on next day and the police seized ₹1.75 lakh from them