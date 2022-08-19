Chennai

Vadapalani dacoity: three more arrested, ₹4.5 lakh cash seized

The city police has arrested three more persons in connection with the dacoity at a lending firm in Vadapalani and seized ₹4.5 lakh from him. 

On Tuesday afternoon, the gang arrived on bikes and barged into the office of Oceanic Capital, a private finance firm on Mannar Mudali Street, Vadapalani which owned by D. Saravanan, 44, and nine others. The assailants took away ₹7 lakh from the office. Syed Riyaz and Kishore were arrested on next day and the police seized ₹1.75 lakh from them


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
theft & burglary
crime
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 19, 2022 10:23:51 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/vadapalani-dacoity-three-more-arrested-45-lakh-cash-seized/article65788832.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY