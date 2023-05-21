Vadapalani Andavar temple gets solar power

May 21, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu on Sunday inaugurated a solar power plant at the Vadapalani Andavar temple in the city, which is set up at a cost of ₹25 lakh under CSR funds of City Union Bank.

Speaking after the inauguration, the Minister said that this was the first time that an entire temple had been solarised. Usually, only certain lights or functions like cooking for annadhanam will be solar powered. “This is an environment-friendly initiative and since temples are usually the starting points of such initiatives, we have started it here,” he said.

“It will save expenses for the temple and since we will be sending power into the grid when the temple is closed in the afternoon, the temple will also earn in that way,” he said adding that major temples in the State would get solar power. “As a first step, we will ensure solar power to the 47 temples.”

The 41.25 kilo watt unit with 75 panels and producing 150 – 165 units per day would make a savings of ₹5 lakh per year for the temple. Over 200 lights, fans and boilers in the temple Madapalli would all be lit up. HR&CE Commissioner K. V. Muralidharan, temple Thakkar (fit person) L. Adimoolam and CUB Managing Director N. Kamakodi were present on the occasion.