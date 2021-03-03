Vaccine coverage in T.N. crosses five lakh as another 41,643 persons get inoculated

CHENNAI

03 March 2021 05:25 IST

The number of persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in the State on Tuesday rose to 41,643, with persons aged above 60 leading the table. A total of 14,903 persons above 60 years of age and 9,283 persons between 45 to 59 years with co-morbidities were inoculated on the second day of vaccination for the category.

This pushed the total number of persons vaccinated till date to over five lakh. A total of 5,23,033 persons have received the COVID-19 vaccination in the State. On Tuesday, 8,700 healthcare workers and 8,687 frontline workers were vaccinated across the State.

Covishield was administered to 8,448 healthcare workers and 8,542 frontline workers. Majority of the elderly persons and persons with co-morbidities in the age group of 45 to 59 years received Covishield — 14,615 beneficiaries in the 60+ category and 9,135 beneficiaries between 45 to 59 years with co-morbidities. The remaining 322 healthcare workers, 145 frontline workers, 148 beneficiaries aged between 45 to 60 with co-morbidities and 288 senior citizens received Covaxin.

Advertising

Advertising

While 36,597 persons received the first dose of the vaccine, the remaining 5,046 received the second dose.

The vaccines were administered at 1,309 sites. So far, a total of 3,72,187 healthcare workers, 1,15,598 frontline workers, 14,480 beneficiaries aged between 45 to 60 years with co-morbidities and 20,768 senior citizens were covered under the vaccination programme, according to the daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.