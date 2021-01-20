Vaccination of staff begins at SIMS hospital campus

SRM Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Vadapalani has proposed to vaccinate 1,500 frontline healthcare workers on its rolls.
Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan launched the first phase of vaccination drive on Tuesday.
Hospital authorities said 1,500 frontline healthcare and hospital workers would be administered the Covishield vaccine in the first phase, free of cost.
Those who wish to get vaccinated may register using their government identity card.
Dr. Radhakrishnan said it was necessary to build trust and confidence to motivate people to get vaccinated.
“I personally got the immunisation to emphasise the vaccine’s safety and efficacy. The health workers who have already got vaccinated are responding well. Once the beneficiaries get their first dose of vaccine, they are still required to maintain all COVID-19 safety measures like wearing mask and sanitising their hands and diligently come for their second dose of vaccination.”
Hospital chairman Ravi Pachamoothoo said the hospital had treated more than 3,500 COVID-19 patients in 10 months. “Eminent doctors, head of departments, including myself, were among the first to take the Covishield vaccine at SIMS,” he said.
