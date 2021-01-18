Vaccination numbers in Chennai fall on second day

A 14% decrease in beneficiaries seen

The Greater Chennai Corporation has registered a decrease in the number of beneficiaries who received COVID-19 vaccination on the second day of the immunisation programme.

The number of beneficiaries reduced from 568 on Saturday to 437 on Sunday at the 12 centres in the city, seeing a 14% decline in numbers.

Officials made arrangements to vaccinate at least 100 persons in each centre every day. But some of the 12 centres registered less than 10 beneficiaries on Sunday. The Porur urban community health centre registered just seven. The Institute for Obstetrics and Gynaecology registered eight, compared with the 70 on Saturday.

Most beneficiaries visited in the morning, with the 12 centres registering 274 beneficiaries at 1 p.m. After that, many centres registered less than 10 visitors. Between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, no one visited three of the 12 centres.

At the Madhavaram, the vaccine was administered to 16 persons in the morning. However, just one vaccination was reported in the afternoon. Similarly, there were only two in in Porur after 1 p.m.

In Injambakkam, only six beneficiaries received the vaccine in the afternoon. A total of 23 were registered in the morning. Apollo Hospital registered 10 beneficiaries, while MGM Healthcare reported 69 on Sunday.

Most beneficiaries received Covishield on Sunday. Just 36 out of 437 on Sunday received Covaxin. As many as 85,000 healthcare workers have been identified for the first phase of the free COVID-19 vaccination programme. A total of 945 persons have participated in the first two days.

Officials have been asked to mobilise more healthcare workers on Monday, as they are planning to cover most of the remaining healthcare professionals in two weeks.